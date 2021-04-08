LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch live the Thursday, April 7 edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo’s program hosted by ace broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi.



The award-winning show deals with social and political issues in the country and today will not be an exception.



Sefa Kayi will moderate a show that will most likely focus on the trending issues of the murder of the 10-year-old boy at Kasoa, developments in the New Patriotic Party, among others.



The show will commence with the newspaper review segment then to interviews which will followed by the sports segment which usually have Dan Kwaku Yeboah delivering his trademark jokes.



The climax of the show is the discussion segment which usually features political figures and social commentators who dissect the issues from various perspectives.



Watch the show below







