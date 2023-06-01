LIVESTREAMED: Kennedy Agyapong makes special announcement on NPP flagbearer contest

Politics of Thursday, 1 June 2023

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong is delivering a televised address to the nation.



The address by the flagbearer hopeful comes after the NPP officially opened nominations for the selection of a flagbearer ahead of the 2024 general election.



Kennedy Agyapong, the current Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is a leading contender in the NPP's upcoming presidential primaries.



He, along with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former trade minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and other party bigwigs, has emerged as a contender in the race.



As part of the electoral process, the party has opened nominations for the contest and is expected to hold the congress on November 4, 2023.



Kennedy Agyapong, a well-known financier of the party, has been appealing to delegates to support him based on his contributions to the party and the welfare of its members, as well as his plans to improve the country's fortunes as a successful businessman.



