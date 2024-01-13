LIVESTREAMED: Ken Agyapong buries his father, Robert Nsiah

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

The final funeral rite of the late Robert Nsiah, the father of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is being held today, Saturday, January 13, 2024.



According to reports, the late Robert Nsiah passed on at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra in October 2023, after some illness.



He died at the age of 91 years.



Central dignitaries, including stalwarts from Ken Agyapong’s party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to attend the funeral.



