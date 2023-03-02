LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama launches campaign in Ho

General News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama, is launching his campaign towards the 2024 general elections.



The former flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently picked up nomination forms once again to contest the vacant position in the party.



He is currently in Ho, in the Volta Region, to launch his campaign, even as he prepares to win the party primaries and work towards wrestling power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Watch the livestream of his launch below:











