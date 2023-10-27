LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama delivers lecture on Democracy in Africa at US varsity

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama is delivering the 2023 inaugural lecture of the Center for African Studies at Ohio State University.



The bi-annual African Affairs Lecture serves as a platform to promote awareness of Africa and its significant yet often overlooked role in fostering global peace and stability.



This year's theme, "Successes and Challenges of Post-Cold War Africa's Democracy," focuses on the current state of democracy in Africa. It is a timely subject, according to the Ohio State University, because of recent political events, such as the coup d'états in Burkina Faso, Niger, and Gabon, as well as the political turmoil in Sudan, Zimbabwe, Chad, and other countries.



Mahama’s lecture and subsequent interaction are expected to shed light on the commitment of African leaders and citizens to building enduring infrastructure for sustainable democracy and the multitude of challenges facing the continent.



“As a former President of Ghana, known for his unwavering dedication to strengthening democratic processes and institutions, His Excellency brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that we eagerly anticipate”, the Center for African Studies announced.



This year's lecture is also part of the grand reopening celebration of the Center for African Studies, which officially relaunched in January 2023 after a period of inactivity.



Accompanying the former President is Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Director of Administration Dr Callistus Mahama and Director of Communications Stan Xoese Dogbe.



Watch the livestreaming below:



