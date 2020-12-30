General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama addresses nation on election petition

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress is addressing the nation on his decision to petition the Supreme Court on the outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections.



Mahama, in a writ filed by his lawyers on December 30, 2020 is praying the apex court to annul the result of the presidential polls as announced by Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020.



He is also praying the court to order a re-run of the elections as according to him, none of the two leading candidates crossed the 50% plus one vote mark.



To Mahama, Jean Mensa committed an illegality by declaring Nana Akufo-Addo as winner of the election and want the court to reverse the decision.



This evening, he is expected to provide update on the petition and the way forward for the party with regards to the elections.



John Mahama will also touch on whether the party’s supporters should continue protesting on the streets now that the legal proceedings have been activated.



Watch the livestreaming below









