General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visit Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The presidential candidate and runnning mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang respectively paid a visit to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II earlier today.



The two were in the company of National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; Campaign Manager Josuah Alabi and other key members of the party.



They had gone to pay a courtesy call on the King of the Ashanti Kingdom and also seek his blessings as the country heads to the poll in December.



Prior to the visit, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang went for a 10-day tour of the North East, Northern, Bono, Upper East, and Ahafo regions. The tour began last Friday.



Mahama has also been on a seven-day tour of the Volta and Oti regions. The flagbearer met with traditional rulers, opinion leaders, organised labour, supporters, members, and activists of the NDC when he toured the aforementioned regions.



Watch the event below:





