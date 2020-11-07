General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

LIVESTREAMED: Jean Mensa addresses parliament

EC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana is today, Saturday, November 7, 2020 set to address parliament.



Her appearance in the house comes after she failed to honour an earlier invitation by parliament which was scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020.



She is to brief the law-making house on the EC's preparedness ahead of the December polls.



Her initial failure to appear before the house on Thursday caused fury on the side of the minority whose leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, called for the EC boss to be held in contempt of parliament.



In their defence, the EC said it only received the invitation the night before Thursday and therefore did not have enough time to make an appearance and presentation before the august house..



She is, however, scheduled to finally make the presentation today with parliament already in session.



