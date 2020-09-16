LIVESTREAMED: Information Ministry press conference on updates on GETFund projects

General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Government is holding a press briefing to update Ghanaians on GETFund projects initiated under the Akufo-Addo led administration.
There have been a debate of which administration has done better as far as infrastructural projects are concerned.
While former President Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress have touted their achievements, President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government are adamant they have done better.
Watch a live stream of the press conference at the Information Ministry.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.