LIVESTREAMED: Information Ministry press briefing on coronavirus

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (R)

The Information Ministry is holding its routine press briefing to update Ghanaians on the country status and progress in the fight against the fast spreading Coronavirus.



As confirmed in the latest Ghana Health Service update on July 19, 2020, the country has recorded 488 new Coronavirus cases, increasing the total case count to 27,060.



Watch the live stream of the press conference at the Information Ministry here:





