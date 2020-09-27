General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

LIVESTREAMED: Information Ministry briefing on Volta region separatists

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is currently addressing the media on the resurgence of the secessionist group in the volta region.



The press conference being held at the Information Ministry is to inform Ghanaians on the various steps the government is taking to handle the situation and prevent a recurrence of last Friday’s closure of some of the regions entry points and attacks on some police stations.



Watch a livestream of the press conference below





