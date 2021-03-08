General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Information Ministry addresses press from Peduase Lodge

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is minister for Information

The Ministry of Information is addressing the press this afternoon from the Peduase Lodge.



While it is unclear the exact theme for the briefing, what we know is that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been meeting his newly sworn-in ministers at the presidential holiday resort.



On Friday, a total of 28 of the 46 ministers-designates of the president were sworn into office at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra.



Although there were earlier rejections of the nominees for Information, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and Food and Agriculture, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and Owusu Afriyie Owusu respectively, the three were eventually approved after a secret balloting in Parliament gave them upper edges.



