You are here: HomeNews2021 04 28Article 1244878

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube

Good Morning, it's the third day of the week and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.

For today’s itinerary, a playback of the 'The Untold' will air with a special focus on an entrepreneur Afi Antonio who is doing marvelous things with her Foundation.

People and Places, Talkertainment, Friday Debate and BizTech will also air on GhanaWeb TV.

These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube: GhanaWebTV.

Stay tuned.

Watch the feed below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment