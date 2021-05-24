LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the start of the week here on GhanaWeb TV as we serve you our lined-up content for the day.



On our itinerary today, we will serve you this week’s The Untold with Etsey Atisu as we bring you a playback of our interview with the visually-impaired Selassie Sikanku, who is a DJ with Uniq FM; Bloggers Forum with Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa; and this week’s BizTech hosted by Naa Oyoe Quartey.



There is also a lot to watch as we bring you playbacks of some national events and programs from the weekend, as well as other external content to make your stay with us worth it today.



They are all streaming LIVE on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube.



Stay with us.



