General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube

Good Morning, it's the final day of the week for the month of April and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.

For today’s itinerary, Business and Technology segment; BizTech will come your way with an exciting episode focused on farmers using technology for their produce.

Joel Eshun and his guests will come your way with sports analysis programme; Friday Debate to deliberate on all things sports happening domestically and internationally.

Also, Government through the Ministry of Information will hold a press conference today to update journalists and citizens on a Military operation carried out recently towards the fight against illegal mining activities in water bodies.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is expected to provide the updates at 10:00am.

These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube: GhanaWebTV.

Stay tuned.

Watch the feed below:

