LIVESTREAMED: Government receives coronavirus vaccine consignment

Government of Ghana is receiving the first batch of 600,000 AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



The Minister for Health Designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is leading the government delegation to receive the vaccines.



Ghana is among the 145 countries listed to receive vaccines from a number of suppliers through the COVAX Facility according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).



This comes few hours after the General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Justice Yankson urged the public to cooperate with the government in the administration of Covid-19 vaccines when they arrive in the country.



He said, Ghanaians should not be concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines as they have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).



“I believe that the general public should cooperate with the efforts of the scientists, government, the Ghana Health Service, World Health Organization (WHO) and others who are all doing their best working in good faith to try to solve this problem.”



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister-designate at a public engagement on COVID-19 vaccination noted that government officials will publicly take doses of the COVID-19 vaccines before the mass vaccination exercise.



He explained that this is to help demystify the public apprehension about the vaccines.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will, in March, begin the mass vaccination exercise with COVID-19 vaccines for selected segments of the population.



