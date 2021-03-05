General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Good Morning Ghana airs every weekday on Metro TV

Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana' news analysis program is live as discussions are held on the day's major headlines.



The major topic for discussion today is the judgment from the 2020 Election Petition as delivered by the Supreme Court of Ghana.



The reaction of ex-president and petitioner John Dramani Mahama is also under discussion by panelists. The two guests are Nana Akomea of the NPP and the NDC’s Murtala Mohammed.



Watch a Livestream of Good Morning Ghana below:



