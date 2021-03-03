General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Good Morning Ghana airs on Metro TV every weekday 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana is live as discussions are held on today's major headlines.



The major headline today is the exchanges between the Audit Service Board and the Auditor General Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo who is supposed to resume work from leave today.



Mr Domelevo has however been asked by the Board not to resume duty as it has records proving that he passed his retirement age.



Watch a Livestream of Good Morning Ghana below:



