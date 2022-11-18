You are here: HomeNews2022 11 18Article 1664906

General News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition nominees unveiling

Announcement of nominees shortlisted for the sixteen voting categories

After weeks of screening the hundreds of nominations, viewers, and readers made for this year’s GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, it is finally time to announce the nominees shortlisted for each of the sixteen voting categories.

The 2022 edition seeks to highlight and recognize the works of deserving hardworking young Ghanaians, hence dubbed, GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition.

Join your hosts, Elsie Lamar and Paula Amma Broni as they unveil the nominees for this year’s GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.

Watch the video below:



