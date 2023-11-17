LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Madagascar (2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers)

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

The Black Stars will face Madagascar in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers fixture on Friday, November 17, 2023.



Both teams are in Group I of the qualifiers alongside Mali, Chad, Central African Republic, and Comoros.



Ghana and Madagascar have met only two times in competitive games after they were paired in the same group for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



This will be the third meeting the two with Madagascar searching for their first win over the Black Stars. Ghana have won one and drew two of the three.



The Balck Stars are on a four-game winning streak at home and will be looking to extend the run. While Madagascar have not won any of their away games in all competitions since November 2019, when they beat Niger in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.



The game will come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a venue where the Black Stars have not lost a game since 2017.



Ghana would want to get back to winning ways after an embarrassing performance during the October international break when they lost 4-0 and 2-0 to USA and Mexico respectively.



