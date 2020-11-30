General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

LIVESTREAMED: GBC, NCCE Presidential debate

Flagbearer of the CPP, Ivor Greenstreet

With just seven days left for Ghanaians to go to the polls, the Presidential candidates of the minority political parties and the independent presidential candidates have been given a platform to convince Ghanaians why the duopoly of NPP and NDC should be broken in the upcoming elections.



The Presidential candidates have been served a platform to debate their policies and plans for the country in ahead of the elections.



Ivor Greenstreet of the Conventions People's Party (CPP), Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana and Hassan Ayariga of the All People's Congress are some of the candidates present.



The debate is being put together by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Star Ghana and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).



