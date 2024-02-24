LIVESTREAMED: Funeral of Church of Pentecost former chairman Apostle Dr. Ntumy Michael

Religion of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The late former chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, is expected to be buried today, Saturday, February 24, 2024.



A funeral is being held at the Forecourt of the State House in honour of the late former chairman of the Church of Pentecost.



Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy reportedly died at his home in Germany after a prolonged illness.



The former chairman, who recently retired from active service, served as the church's chairman for ten years from 1998 to 2008.



Apostle Dr. Ntumy was confined to an electric wheelchair in February 2009 after a surgical operation on his cervical spine. But despite this predicament, he continued his service to the church till his retirement in 2023.



Before becoming a clergyman, Michael Ntumy in the 1980s, worked as a teacher in Yendi and then transitioned to the roles of Deacon and Elder in the church.



The late Dr. Ntumy, married his wife, Martha, at the age of twenty-four (24) and embarked on full-time ministry with the Church of Pentecost at twenty-six (26).



Recognized for his dedication, he was appointed to the office of an Apostle at the age of thirty-three (33). Six years later, he assumed the esteemed position of the fourth Chairman of The Church of Pentecost.



Following two terms of exemplary service to the church of Pentecost and the nation, Dr. Michael Ntumy gracefully handed over leadership to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.



Watch a stream of the funeral below:







BAI/BB



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.