You are here: HomeNews2023 10 28Article 1870643

General News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Final funeral rites of Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III play videoLate Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III

The Ga community is mourning the passing of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III at the Ga Mantse palace in North Kaneshie, in Accra, there are red and black decorations everywhere which signify mourning.

All activities lined up as the Ga state pays last respect to its queen mother are going smoothly as planned.

The activities started on Thursday, with Asafo companies (warriors) parading the streets of Accra amid the firing of muskets.

Watch the livestream below



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment