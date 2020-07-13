General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

LIVESTREAMED: Executive Breakfast Show on Class FM

Dean of the School of Business of the University of Cape Coast Prof John Gatsi

Host Benjamin Akakpo discusses stories which have made the major news headlines in the country.



Among other things, there have been a general hike in transport fares following the increment in fuel prices.



Although the price increase was at 15 percent, several passengers have complained of unfair hikes by drivers across the nation.



Ghana’s Coronavirus cases continue to surge as the number of deaths and persons discharged continue to rise.



Dean of the School of Business of the University of Cape Coast Prof John Gatsi speaks on 'Surviving Ghana's Economy amid COVID-19.'



Watch a livestream of the Executive Breakfast Show here:





