LIVESTREAMED: Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo opens up on Starr Chat

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo is the guest on Starr FM's Starr Chat show.



She is being hosted by Bola Ray discussing matters relating to her life, governance, administration of justice and other issues.



CJ Akuffo was the second female Chief Justice taking over from Georgina Woode, the first woman to hold the position.



In retirement she does some work with the Institute of Economic Affairs and has been an open advocate against the Domestic Debt Exchange and its effects especially on pensioner bondholders.



Watch the livestream below:



