LIVESTREAMED: ECG appears before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Account Committee continues its public hearing on the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report on Public Accounts of Ghana of Ministries, Department and Agencies today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024.



The Public Accounts Committee started public hearings on the report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana - Ministries, Departments and Other Agencies (MDAs) for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.



The Ministry of Energy and its agencies, including the Electricity Company of Ghana, are before the committee now.



Watch a livestream of the sitting below:







BAI/AE



