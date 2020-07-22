General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: EC holds ‘Let the Citizens Know’ press briefing

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) will this morning at 10:00 am hold a press briefing to provide an update on the ongoing new voter registration exercise.



The briefing, which is dubbed the “Let the Citizens Know” initiative, is expected to provide information to concerned stakeholders and the general public on the EC's operations.



EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her executives will speak on the latest registration figures, successes and challenges that have plagued the registration exercise so far.



Other matters to be addressed will be on the adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, double registration practices and among others.



The Commission last Friday, July 17, 2020 said it has so far captured over 7.2 million applicants in the ongoing voters registration exercise across the country.



The compilation of a new voters register by the EC commenced on June 30, 2020, through to July 5, 2020, in the first phase of the exercise across the country.



The exercise, which is expected to last for 38 days, is projected to capture the biometric data of about 15 million Ghanaians eligible to vote ahead of the 2020 December 7 general elections.



Follow GhanaWeb’s live streaming below





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.