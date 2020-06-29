General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: EC addresses nation on planned new voters registration exercise

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa is currently addressing the nation of the new voters registration exercise from the Commission's head office in Accra.



The EC is scheduled to hold the voter registration exercise from Tuesday, June 30 to August 6, nationwide, under a cluster system at 33,367 polling stations.



Jean Mensa, among other things, is expected to brief the nation of the measures put in place at registration centres to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Watch a live stream of the address below





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.