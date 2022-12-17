LIVESTREAMED: Declaration of results of NDC Congress, announcement of new executives

General News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After more than four hours, the casting of votes at the National Congress of the National Democratic Congress is over.



The 9000 delegates have cast their votes for the nine positions up for grabs and are being contested by 62 candidates.



The Electoral Commission staff who are under the supervision of Deputy Chair, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe have sorted out the ballots, counted them and ready to declare the result.



The positions which are of interest are the National Chairman, National Organizer and General Secretary roles.



In the chairman race, the frontrunners are Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.



The General Secretary role is being competed by Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.



Joshua Akamba is facing stiff competition from his deputy Chief Biney and Joseph Yamin.







