General News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

play videoAfia Pokua with her pundits

Television personality Afia Pokua (Vim Lady) sat with her able panelists to discuss political issues that made headlines this week.



On the bill was the brouhaha surrounding the leave of Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo.



Mr Domelevo, revealed in a video that locks to his office have been changed without his knowledge, barely a month into a directive by President Nana Akufo-Addo ordering him to proceed on his accumulated leave.



Chair of the Audit Service Board, Prof Edward Dua Agyeman, in response to criticisms by a section of the public and civil society organisations said locks on the door of the Auditor-General's office were changed to better secure the room and its contents.



Prof Dua Agyeman explained that: “The acting Auditor General informed us that he wasn’t happy about the security of that office and therefore suggested that we secure the place. The board authorized him to buy new locks and secure the place.”



Before he was forced by the Presidency to take his accumulated 167 days leave, he had been battling Senior Minister, Yaw Asafo-Maafo, and others for superintending over a $1 million payment to Kroll & Associates allegedly for no work done.



Panelists also touched on matters arising as regards the voters registration exercise which is ongoing.





