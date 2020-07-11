LIVESTREAMED: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

General News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

Relevant issues that made headlines in the political space were tabled for a discussion on UTV’s political and current affairs talk show Critical Issues.



The show with Vim Lady Afia Pokua as the host saw experts discuss calls from different quarters for the closure of schools. The Minister of Education has shot down the ‘shutdown of schools’ option, even though some state institutions have done so after some staff tested positive for Coronavirus.



Nine students of Mpraeso Senior High School in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region have been isolated and are awaiting results of tests conducted on them. Prior to this, eight cases of Coronavirus were confirmed at Accra Girls’ Senior High School. News of the confirmation was met with agitation from students and parents.



A few days ago, a final-year student of KNUST SHS in Kumasi died on campus after bouts of vomiting and stomach issues. The school authorities, according to the students, neglected their colleague out of fear of contracting COVID-19, claim authorities have debunked.



Some have said the decision to keep final year students in school for examination is exposing lives to the novel Coronavirus.



Already, the Electoral Commission has deployed officials to Senior High Schools to register final year students who are eligible to vote, an action that has received opposition from some stakeholders. They say it is illegal.



