General News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Catholic Requiem Mass for late Jerry John Rawlings

play videoFormer President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020

The final funeral rites of former President Jerry John Rawlings who passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, begins today, 24th January 2020.



The funeral which is being organised by the state, begins with a mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral and a vigil at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra on Sunday, January 24, 2021.



He will then be laid in state on Monday, January 25, and Tuesday, January 26 at the Accra International Conference Centre for heads of states, heads of security agencies, leaders of political parties, interest groups and members of the public to have an opportunity to pay their last respects.



The burial service will take place on Wednesday, January 27, at the Independence Square in Accra, from 9 am to 11 am after which he will be interred at the Military Cemetery in Accra, the government’s designated burial ground for all former Presidents.



Below is a live stream of Catholic Requiem Mass:



