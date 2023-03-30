LIVESTREAMED: Bawumia Must Win campaign launch

General News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are launching a campaign to throw their support behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the flagbearer-hopeful of the party.



The launch of the 'Bawumia Must Win" campaign is being held at the GNAT Hall in Accta, on the theme, "Making history with Dr Bawumia as the next president of Ghana."



Some of the guests expected to make speeches at the event are Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy; Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi; Miracle Aboakye; some NPP executives, among others.



