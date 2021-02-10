General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

LIVESTREAMED: Appointments Committee vets Health Minister-Designate

The National Security and Health Ministers are expected to be vetted today

The Appointment Committee of Ghana’s 8th Parliament is today, February 10, 2021, holding its first sitting.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is still in the process of forming a government for his second term and in line with the constitutional requirement, he has presented a list of ministerial nominees to the legislature for vetting and approval.



The Committee’s agenda for today and the days ahead will be to subject the nominees through the process and pass a judgement on their nomination.



Appearing at the Committee today is the Minister for Health nominee, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu who has been renominated to occupy the position, having been there throughout the first term of the president.



The National Security Minister-designate, Albert Kan Dapaah who has also been renominated by the President for the position will also face the Committee today.



