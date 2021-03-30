LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo swears in Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister-designate was sworn-in today by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.



This was after he was approved by consensus by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, on March 29, 2021.



The decision by the NDC members of the committee to support Ofori-Atta’s approval has come as a surprise to some party supporters who expected a rejection.



Majority chief whip Frank Annor Dompreh presented the report of the Appointments Committee on behalf of the chairman and first deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding.



Minority leader and ranking member for the committee Haruna Iddrisu in seconding the motion argued that the support from his side does not mean satisfaction of performance of the nominee.



According to him, the minister must be made to face the consequences of running down the economy for the past four years.



The Tamale South MP, however, assured the minister will be made to account for oil revenues as flagged by PIAC.



