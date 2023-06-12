LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo swears in Chief Justice Torkornoo

General News of Monday, 12 June 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is, today, Monday, June 12, 2023, swearing in Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice of Ghana.



Her swearing-in comes after the Parliament of Ghana approved her nomination by President Akufo-Addo on June 7, 2023.



Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo is succeeding Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who retired from the position on May 24, 2023.



The inauguration, according to Star FM, is being done at the seat of government; the Flagstaff House.



Justice Torkornoo is the third appointment to the office of Chief Justice since Akufo-Addo became president in 2017.



She is also the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana, following in the footsteps of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.



