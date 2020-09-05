General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

LIVESTREAMED: Akufo- Addo speaks on Oman FM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last night granted an interview to Accra-based radio station Oman FM.



The interview was aired live on Net2 Television and livestreamed on Ghanaweb.com



The president’s interview comes on the back of both parties gearing up for the December 2020 general elections with the two major parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) contending for the presidency.



The governing NPP has thus far launched its 2020 manifesto last month in August ahead of the elections while the opposition NDC is yet to outdoor theirs on September 7. 2020.



Among the issues discussed by the president were policies his government has put in place since it took over power in 2016.



