LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo speaks at Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is speaking at the opening of the Second AU Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government (UCGs).



Organised by the African Union (AU) Commission, as mandated by the Peace and Security Council (PSC), in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Government of the Republic of Ghana, the event is also known as the Accra II process on UCGs.



It is taking place from March 18 to 1, 2024, in Accra, Ghana.



The forum, which is being held under the theme, "Robust Response, Deepening Democracy, Sustainable Security," will build on the first edition held in March 2022 and on the Declaration on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa, also known as the Malabo Declaration on UCGs, adopted during the 16th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union on Terrorism and UCGs in Africa on 28 May 2022.



The Accra II process will assess the efforts and initiatives undertaken since the 2022 Accra Reflection Forum and the key achievements and gaps in implementing its recommendations. It will also offer an opportunity to review the latest developments since the Accra I Forum, deepen reflection on the structural root causes and impacts of UCGs in Africa, and provide recommendations on the necessary steps to improve and adapt the AU’s responses to the new challenges posed by UCGs, towards consolidating democratic practice and effective governance in Africa.



