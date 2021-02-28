General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo’s 24th address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus

President Akufo-Addo is addressed the nation for the 24th time on the novel Coronavirus pandemic as the country’s cases surge.



The address comes two days before the nation kicks off its COVID-19 vaccination exercise having taking delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines.



Akufo-Addo is, however, expected to give updates on the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout plan.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said, the vaccines will first be administered to health care workers, frontline security personnel, persons with known underlying medical conditions, 60 plus older persons and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have been on the rise.



As of 24 February, 2021, the Ghana Health Service website reported that the country has recorded 626 new Coronavirus cases increasing the country’s active cases to 5,480.



In total there have been 83,212 confirmed cases and 599 deaths.



