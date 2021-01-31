General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo’s 23rd address on coronavirus pandemic

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is ‘coming to our homes’ this evening with his 23rd address on measures his government has taken against the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Ghana, according to the Ghana Health Service is witnessing a third wave of the virus with almost 800 new cases recorded today, January 31, 2020.



It is expected that the President will announce some restrictions in his address tonight.



The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) earlier in the week challenged the government to place a ban on social gathering else they will down their tools.



Akufo-Addo is also expected to provide an update on Ghana’s quest to purchase the coronavirus vaccine.



On the Ghana Health Service website as at Sunday, January 31, 2021, it reported that 65,427 cases have been recorded with 55,236 recoveries, 4,665 active cases with 797 new cases and 405 deaths.



According to the GHS, there are at least 125 severe cases and 44 critically ill persons. No one is on a ventilator at the moment.



