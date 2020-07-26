General News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo’s 14th address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will for the first time since his return from self-isolation be addressing the nation on the measures his government is taking to fight the spread of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.



Today’s address which marks the President’s 14th address to Ghanaians comes a day after the country’s case count crossed over 30,000 cases.



In his last address, president Akufo-Addo asked parents and guardians to be calm over the reopening of schools for JHS pupils amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.



Government recently extended the provision of free water and electricity to the public. The announcement of freebies were made during last Thursday’s 2020 Mid-year Budget review.



Today's address from the Jubilee House is expected to outline measures to be put in place for the WASSCE which has already commenced and how the government seeks to revive the economy. It will also likely provide update on the ongoing voter registration exercise which has been marred by pockets of violence.



