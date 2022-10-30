LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo addresses Ghanaians on economic hardship

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the current economic challenges.



President Akufo-Addo has indicated that his address on the economy is on the back of stakeholder engagement his government has had with major industry players in the country on the International Monetary Fund programme the government is seeking.



He is expected to update Ghanaians on the status of the bailout as well as brief them on what to expect. Akufo-Addo will also use the opportunity to give Ghanaians hope despite the current challenges they are facing.



Watch the president’s address below:



