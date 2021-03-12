General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: 2021 Budget Statement presentation

play videoMajority leader in parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reading the budget

The majority leader in parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is reading the 2021 budget and economic policy for the year on behalf of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta who is currently in the United States to seek medical care.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made the decision to allow the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to present the budget on behalf of the government today.



Some major issues to be highlighted are the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and how the country plans to bounce back post coronavirus era, state of roads, aviation, etc.



Watch a Livestream of the Budget reading below:



