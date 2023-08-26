LIVE UPDATES: What is happening at NPP's Special Delegates Congress across board

General News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

GhanaWeb brings you a live update of all events as they happen at the various centers across the 16 regions of the country.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its Special Delegates Conference to reduce its candidates vying to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



Presently, there are 10 candidates on the ballot paper. 5 will be elected out of this number for the final Delegates Congress in November.



So far, voting has begun and in the Northern Region, voting has ended already.



In all, 10 candidates are on the ballot; Alan Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



