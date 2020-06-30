General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVE UPDATES: Voters registration exercise - Day 1

After the back and forth over the need or otherwise of a new electoral roll, the Electoral Commission commences its month-long nationwide voters registration exercise today.



The EC has argued that the compilation of the register is an ingredient for a free and fair election on December 7, 2020.



The exercise will be held in some 6788 clusters made up of five registration centers each across the country. It will be conducted in 5 phases, each phase spanning 6 days with additional days for mop-up.



“Our decisions and actions are taking without fear or favour or without recourse to any persons. I urge Ghanaians to move out and register. Let us join hands to ensure that every Ghanaian is able to register, and nobody will be left out,” Chairperson Jean Mensa said at a press conference, Monday.



“A major concern a number of citizens have raised with us has to do with the quality of our temporary officers. We have recruited, trained, and deployed over 44, 000 staff into the field. We are confident that the training provided them to operate efficiently and professionally. As part of the training, we have drummed home the importance of instilling in them the principles of integrity, fairness, and transparency in all their activities throughout the registration process.”



On efforts made to prevent the spread of coronavirus considering the surge in the country, Mrs. Mensa assured that all the preventive protocols will be observed accordingly.



She said: “It is important to note that the Ghana Health Service released some 7,000 health assistance to each of the registration centres nationwide. It is expected that the health assistance will assist us in ensuring strict adherence to the safety protocols outlined by the Electoral Commission and all of these safety measures, we will rely on your cooperation dear citizens.”





