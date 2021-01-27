General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

LIVE UPDATES: State Funeral for Jerry John Rawlings

Mr. Rawlings was laid in state for three days

A State Funeral for Former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd.) is underway at Independence Square, Accra.



The first president of the 4th Republic died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.



He was 73.



The funeral is expected to be attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Former President John Mahama; Speaker and Former Speakers of Parliament; Members of Parliament; Chief Justice; Former Chief Justices; Justices of the Supreme Court; Former Chairman and Former Members of the Council of States; Former Ministers of State; Members of the Diplomatic Corps; Organised Groups and Traditional/Customary Rites.



Also expected to be present is Former President John Agyekum Kufuor who although had a frosty relationship with Mr. Rawlings due to political differences, showed up in a wheelchair yesterday when the body was laid in state to pay his last respect to his predecessor.



Mr. Rawlings will be laid to rest today, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after this occasion.



