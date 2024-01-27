LIVE UPDATES: Results from NPP parliamentary primaries so far

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Voting at some centres has officially ended with provisional results being announced as the public awaits winners and losers in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries held on January 27, 2024, at various polling stations across the country.



Delegates of the party thronged various polling stations to cast their votes for the various aspirants in the constituencies with sitting MPs across the country from 7 am to 2 pm when polls were closed.



The exercise, like previous editions, recorded some incidents, including allegations of voter inducement with some aspirants accused of vote buying. Some were reported to have given some delegates an amount of GH₵1,500 while some delegates who received less than GH₵1,000 complained to the media.



The Bantama constituencies also became a focal point as tensions flared between Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Bantama, and his opponent, Ralph Agyapong. The situation escalated when Asenso-Boakye began singing at the voting center, a move that Ralph Agyapong insisted was unprofessional.



On the back of allegations by Roni Kwesi Nicol that incumbent Ablekuma West Member of Parliament, Ursula Owusu Ekuful had camped delegates, the legislator denied.



Also, Adansi Asokwa's Member of Parliament (MP), Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond issued a strong warning to his primary rival, Sammy Binfoh Darkwah.



Hammond explicitly declared his intent to confront the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, vowing to engage in a physical altercation and beat him severely. This declaration came in response to allegations that Darkwah had deployed muscular individuals to assault Hammond's supporters.



As the results begin to emerge, these constituencies, among others, will be the focal points.



Below are some of the results. Stay on this page as results load.



