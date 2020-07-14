General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

LIVE UPDATES: Press briefing on closure of schools proposal

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

The Ministry of Information holds a press conference at its Press Centre, Accra, to provide updates on Ghana’s fight against coronavirus.



The Ghana Health Service on Monday evening announced the country had recorded 470 new cases of the disease, sending the total number of confirmed cases to 24,988.



“These are samples that were taken from the period June 21 to July 9 but reported from the lab on July 10,” GHS announced.



There appears to be a significant increase in recoveries/discharge as the toll has clocked 21,067. 139 persons, according to GHS have so far succumbed to the disease leaving the country with 3,782 active cases.



It is unclear whether the figures include the 55 students and staff of Accra Girls Senior High School who have contracted the disease. The announcement has heightened calls for the closure of schools in order to prevent the situation from escalating.



At the presser, the Ministry and some experts are expected to tackle four issues namely; safety in schools, case management update, education on face shields, and analysis of new infections.



The occasion is expected to be moderated by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.





