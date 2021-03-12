General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

LIVE UPDATES: Osei-Kyei-Mensah presents 2021 Budget in absence of Ofori-Atta

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is Parliamentary Affairs Minister

For the first time in over 4 years, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will not be presenting the Budget in parliament for a financial year.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will be representing him as the caretaker Finance Minister, to do the reading in his absence.



The Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, who is still unwell is yet to be vetted and is unable to deliver the budget.



The Finance Ministry earlier indicated that Mr. Ofori-Atta had been receiving medical attention in the US after dealing with complications from COVID-19.



The Budget which is expected to touch on various aspects of the economy including education, roads, health among others, will chart a clear path for the country towards post-C0VID-19 economic recovery.



