LIVE UPDATES: NPP elects flagbearer

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding a crucial election to choose its flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections in Ghana. This election is significant as it aims to break the traditional eight-year election cycle pattern in the country.



There are four contenders in this flagbearer race. Among them, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is considered a frontrunner while Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is expected to be a strong competitor, particularly after his surprising second-place finish in the party's Super Delegates Conference, which took place in August.



The rest are former Food and Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former Member of Parliament, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Bawumia secured a commanding victory in the Super Delegates Conference, receiving 629 votes, which represented 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. Kennedy Agyapong secured the second position, while former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, came in third.



However, Alan Kyerematen, dissatisfied with the outcome and expressing concerns about what he perceived as unfair treatment by the NPP leadership, made the decision to resign from the party. He went on to establish the "Movement for Change" with the intention of contesting the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh emerged as the fifth aspirant. However, Boakye Agyarko withdrew from the scheduled September 2 run-off, adding an element of suspense to the race.



The election to decide who would be the flagbearer of the NPP is anticipated to see the participation of a grand total of 203,439 delegates. Among them, 436 delegates will cast their votes at the party's head office located in Asylum Down, Accra.



GhanaWeb brings you comprehensive coverage of the event.





